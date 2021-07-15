Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Up 248.9% in June

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a growth of 248.9% from the June 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.20% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs at the end of the most recent quarter.

USOI stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

