Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 1,081.9% in June

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, an increase of 1,081.9% from the June 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

