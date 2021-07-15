Pennon Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, July 23rd (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 23rd. The 2-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEGRY shares. Societe Generale lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.