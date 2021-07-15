Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) in a research note released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.75.

NYSE:CSR opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,804.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

