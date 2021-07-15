Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of PVAC opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $814.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

