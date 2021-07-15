JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €145.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €141.17 ($166.08).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €136.78 ($160.92) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €132.15.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

