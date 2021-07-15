TheStreet Upgrades Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $123.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.25 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,076.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,603. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

