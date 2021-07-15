Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.32.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $296.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

