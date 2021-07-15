Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:IVA opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 0.28% of Inventiva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

