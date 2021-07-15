ABB (ABB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ABB (NYSE:ABB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect ABB to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $36.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

