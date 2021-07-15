David Stirling Buys 32 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling bought 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £147.20 ($192.32).

David Stirling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, David Stirling purchased 37 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).

ZTF opened at GBX 453.50 ($5.93) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73. The company has a market cap of £220.50 million and a P/E ratio of 31.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 451.48. Zotefoams plc has a one year low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a one year high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

