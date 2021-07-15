Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to Buy

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock worth $2,525,755. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.