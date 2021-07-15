Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

