David Smith Buys 43 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith bought 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £152.22 ($198.88).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Smith sold 79,219 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 348 ($4.55) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 343.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QQ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 461 ($6.02).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

