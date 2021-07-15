Kristian Lee Sells 13,011 Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) insider Kristian Lee sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £7,806.60 ($10,199.37).

Shares of CARD opened at GBX 57.70 ($0.75) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.15 million and a PE ratio of -14.43. Card Factory plc has a 12 month low of GBX 30.10 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

