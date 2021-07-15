Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Insider Sells £39,493,057.05 in Stock

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) insider Chris Cardon sold 13,857,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £39,493,057.05 ($51,597,931.87).
Shares of ANCR stock opened at GBX 304 ($3.97) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £182.63 million and a PE ratio of 760.00. Animalcare Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 366 ($4.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.49.
