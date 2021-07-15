Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Insider Sells £39,493,057.05 in Stock

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) insider Chris Cardon sold 13,857,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £39,493,057.05 ($51,597,931.87).

Shares of ANCR stock opened at GBX 304 ($3.97) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £182.63 million and a PE ratio of 760.00. Animalcare Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 366 ($4.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.49.

About Animalcare Group

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. It is also involved in the wholesale and marketing of veterinary pharmaceuticals.

