Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of TVTX opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

