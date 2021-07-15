Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

