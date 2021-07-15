MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Market Capitalization Achieves $142.22 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $142.22 million and approximately $234.21 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for $8.17 or 0.00025078 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

