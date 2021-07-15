Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Trading Down 1%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO)’s stock price traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$44.40 and last traded at C$44.47. 677,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,173,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.90.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from C$0.27 to C$0.24 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,299.26, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.77. The firm has a market cap of C$6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.4900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

