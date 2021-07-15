Dent Reaches Market Cap of $206.71 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. Dent has a market capitalization of $206.71 million and $20.77 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00050653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.08 or 0.00843861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

