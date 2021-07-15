Nyzo Market Cap Tops $3.40 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Nyzo has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $94,265.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00041928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00113071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00151315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,613.33 or 1.00049144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.39 or 0.00952204 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

