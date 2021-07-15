ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 22,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 81,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $559.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.45.

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). ProSight Global had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $222.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

