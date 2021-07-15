Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.67 and last traded at $150.66. 79 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACXIF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.93.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

