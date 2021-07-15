International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report sales of $18.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.26 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $18.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.81 billion to $74.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $75.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.54 billion to $76.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,394,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

