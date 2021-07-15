I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0713 on Top Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $437.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.29 or 0.00370142 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000250 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $570.45 or 0.01755327 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,985,441 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

