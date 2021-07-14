$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $925.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

Shares of EW traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.79. 1,755,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,071. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,672,161. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

