UNICORN Token Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $38,492.10 and approximately $416.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00054428 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UNIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.