Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.61 Million

Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce $68.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.81 million to $69.40 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $66.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $277.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $279.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $286.98 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $289.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 882,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,848. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

