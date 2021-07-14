Brokerages Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $409.96 Million

Brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to announce sales of $409.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.80 million. PTC posted sales of $351.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PTC by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 28,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.57. 358,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,336. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.27. PTC has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $149.50.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.