HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. 95,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 130.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 395.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth $414,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

