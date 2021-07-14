UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will announce sales of $45.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.64 million and the highest is $46.28 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $40.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $185.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.24 million to $185.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $203.28 million, with estimates ranging from $201.25 million to $205.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders acquired 151 shares of company stock worth $3,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 441.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in UMH Properties by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. 124,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

