Analysts Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.28 Million

Brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce sales of $344.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.85 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $157.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 119%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $4.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.49.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

