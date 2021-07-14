Akropolis (AKRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $62.63 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Akropolis has a total market cap of $62.63 million and $10.04 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00050921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.89 or 0.00850257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005394 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,043,663,362 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

