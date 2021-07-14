BitCore (BTX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.70 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. BitCore has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $2,083.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,736.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.70 or 0.06071906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.67 or 0.01410288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.78 or 0.00396444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00137757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.68 or 0.00613026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00401390 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.10 or 0.00314953 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

