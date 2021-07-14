Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.92. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

CLH traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $92.16. The company had a trading volume of 168,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,276. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $67,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

