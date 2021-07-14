Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $586.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $34.13. 5,326,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,184. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.