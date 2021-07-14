Analysts Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report $57.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.70 million and the lowest is $55.58 million. Inseego posted sales of $80.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $263.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.70 million to $269.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $369.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Inseego by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Inseego by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

INSG traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,234. Inseego has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.