$244.47 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report $244.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.28 million to $260.40 million. Cinemark reported sales of $8.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,625.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business’s revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 153,649 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $8,120,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,564,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.56.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

