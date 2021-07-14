Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report sales of $8.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of -$270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,348.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $133.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $149.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $419.45 million, with estimates ranging from $407.30 million to $441.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

LIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LIND traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. 334,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,352. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25.

In other news, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $955,850.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,599,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $22,816,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $19,165,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 736,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

