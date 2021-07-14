$34.21 Million in Sales Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to post $34.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.14 million to $34.26 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $141.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.13 million to $141.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $180.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.09 million to $183.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,144. OLO has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

