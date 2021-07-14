LuaSwap (LUA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.85 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $36,782.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.31 or 0.00852640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005409 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 213,844,925 coins and its circulating supply is 98,987,890 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.