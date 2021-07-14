$500.97 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post sales of $500.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.07 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $241.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.85. 2,705,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,209. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.40.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 7,173 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $1,180,890.99. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,541 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 13.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 38.0% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

