Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650.77 Million

Brokerages expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to post sales of $650.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $642.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $659.08 million. Energizer posted sales of $658.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of ENR traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 719,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,684. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.77. Energizer has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

