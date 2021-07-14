eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ EXPI traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,501. eXp World has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 144.85 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $1,393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 173.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in eXp World by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

