Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $151.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

FUTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. reduced their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.72.

NASDAQ FUTU traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.41. 3,291,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,359,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.96. Futu has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The business had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Futu will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth about $28,132,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $11,753,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Futu by 17.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

