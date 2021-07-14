Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

