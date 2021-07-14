Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $99,034,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,678,000 after buying an additional 483,156 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,224,000 after buying an additional 441,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 387,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

