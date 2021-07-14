Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.60 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion and $1.66 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00003855 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00055359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00036544 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00254665 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036373 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

