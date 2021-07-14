Steven L. Soboroff Sells 2,103 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. 3,811,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.06.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in The Macerich by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Macerich by 14.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Macerich by 7.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAC. Truist lifted their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

